What’s New in iOS 17.4 RC [VIDEO]

Apple yesterday released the its RC (Release Candidate) builds of iOS and iPadOS 17.4, alongside updates for other versions of its software. Here is what was released yesterday for developers:

Xcode 15.3 Release Candidate (15E5202a)

iOS 17.4 Release Candidate (21E217)

iPadOS 17.4 Release Candidate (21E217)

macOS 14.4 beta 5 (23E5211a)

tvOS 17.4 beta 5 (21L5225a)

visionOS 1.1 beta 4 (21O5203a)

iOS 16.7.6 Release Candidate (20H320)

iPadOS 16.7.6 Release Candidate (20H320)

iOS 15.8.2 Release Candidate (19H384)

iPadOS 15.8.2 Release Candidate (19H384)

As you can see, we have an update coming for older iOS 15 and iOS 16 users and their iPads too.

When it comes to iOS 17.4 RC, it brings several new features and improvements across the board. Here’s a detailed breakdown of what’s new in iOS 17.4 RC, according to a breakdown by Brandon Butch:

Music Recognition Integration with Apple Music : Users can now add songs identified through the Music Recognition feature directly to their Apple Music playlists and library, enhancing the seamless integration between Shazam and Apple Music.

: Users can now add songs identified through the Music Recognition feature directly to their Apple Music playlists and library, enhancing the seamless integration between Shazam and Apple Music. Enhanced Call Identification : The update brings an improvement to call identification, displaying Apple verified business names, logos, and department names when available, offering users more context on incoming calls.

: The update brings an improvement to call identification, displaying Apple verified business names, logos, and department names when available, offering users more context on incoming calls. Messages for Business : A new feature that provides trusted information for order status, flight notifications, fraud alerts, or other transactions that users opt into, enhancing the interaction between businesses and customers.

: A new feature that provides trusted information for order status, flight notifications, fraud alerts, or other transactions that users opt into, enhancing the interaction between businesses and customers. Find My Widget Update : Fixes an issue where the contact picture would not display, improving the usability and reliability of the Find My widget.

: Fixes an issue where the contact picture would not display, improving the usability and reliability of the Find My widget. Dual SIM Bug Fix : Addresses a bug for dual SIM users where the phone number could switch from primary to secondary in group messages.

: Addresses a bug for dual SIM users where the phone number could switch from primary to secondary in group messages. Battery Health Display Enhancements: For iPhone 15 and 15 Pro devices, the update improves the visibility of battery health information, making it more accessible to users.

For iPhone 15 and 15 Pro devices, the update improves the visibility of battery health information, making it more accessible to users. New Emoji : Introduces a range of new emojis, including a mushroom, phoenix, lime, broken chain, shaking heads, and 18 new people and body emojis, adding more ways for users to express themselves.

: Introduces a range of new emojis, including a mushroom, phoenix, lime, broken chain, shaking heads, and 18 new people and body emojis, adding more ways for users to express themselves. Apple Podcast Transcriptions : This accessibility feature allows users to change text size, increase contrast, and have voice-over for podcast transcriptions, making podcasts more accessible to all users.

: This accessibility feature allows users to change text size, increase contrast, and have voice-over for podcast transcriptions, making podcasts more accessible to all users. Siri Multilingual Support: Siri can now respond in a combination of English and Hindi, depending on the primary language used to interact with it, broadening Siri’s usability for multilingual users.

Siri can now respond in a combination of English and Hindi, depending on the primary language used to interact with it, broadening Siri’s usability for multilingual users. Pass Keys in Web Browsers: A new feature that enhances security and convenience for web browsing, reinforcing Apple’s commitment to user privacy and security.

Check out the full video showing what’s new in iOS 17.4 RC below:

Apple is expected to release iOS 17.4 for the masses next week.