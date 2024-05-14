App Store Thwarts $7 Billion in Fraudulent Transactions

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

In the ongoing battle against fraud, Apple’s App Store has emerged victorious, preventing over $7 billion in potentially fraudulent transactions over four years.

Apple App Store fraud prevention account fraud infographic inline jpg large 2x

Since the App Store’s inception in 2008, Apple has been investing in cutting-edge technologies to ensure user safety and developer innovation within its ecosystem.

As digital threats continue to evolve, Apple expands its antifraud measures, utilizing sophisticated tools and dedicated teams to combat fraudulent activities daily. From 2020 to 2023, Apple thwarted over $7 billion in potential fraud, with 2023 alone accounting for more than $1.8 billion.

Apple’s latest fraud prevention analysis for 2023 reveals impressive figures. Over 1.7 million app submissions were rejected for failing to meet the App Store’s stringent standards, while nearly 374 million accounts were terminated for fraud-related activities.

The company terminated close to 118,000 developer accounts in 2023, implementing improved systems to prevent fraudulent account creations. Additionally, over 91,000 developer enrollments were rejected due to fraud concerns.

Fraudulent customer accounts, often bots created for spamming or manipulating ratings, pose a threat to the App Store’s integrity. In 2023, Apple blocked over 153 million fraudulent account creations and deactivated nearly 374 million accounts for fraudulent activities.

App Store

Apple’s commitment to trust extends beyond the App Store, with over 47,000 illegitimate apps blocked from pirate storefronts in the past year alone. Furthermore, Apple halted nearly 3.8 million attempts to install or launch illicitly distributed apps through the Developer Enterprise Program.

The company’s App Review team, comprising over 500 experts, evaluates every app submission, reviewing approximately 132,500 apps weekly. In 2023, it reviewed nearly 6.9 million app submissions, rejecting over 1.7 million for various violations.

P.S. Help support us and independent media here: Buy us a beer, Buy us a coffee, or use our Amazon link to shop.

Other articles in the category: News

Google Veo Creates AI Video For You That’s Pretty Surreal

Prompt: A lone cowboy rides his horse across an open plain at beautiful sunset, soft light, warm colors Google announced the release of Veo, its most advanced video generation model, at 2024 Google I/O. Veo generates high-quality, 1080p resolution videos over one minute in length, covering a wide range of cinematic and visual styles. The...
Austin Blake
29 mins ago

Gmail Mobile to Get New AI Features: Summarize and More

At Google I/O, the company has just previewed some new Gemini-powered AI features coming to Gmail on mobile devices. One new feature is called Summarize, which appears at the top of your emails. Tap ‘Summarize’ and it will give you some highlights of the email. The email example was about figuring out which roofing company...
Austin Blake
46 mins ago

Google Imagen 3 Turns Text to Images with Incredible Detail

Google has debuted Imagen 3, its highest quality text-to-image generation model yet, at Google I/O, happening right now. Imagen 3 can create visuals with incredible detail, realistic lighting and fewer distracting artifacts, says Google, creating quick sketches to high-res photos. Some examples were shared and it’s crazy how these look so real thanks to AI....
Austin Blake
60 mins ago