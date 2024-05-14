App Store Thwarts $7 Billion in Fraudulent Transactions

In the ongoing battle against fraud, Apple’s App Store has emerged victorious, preventing over $7 billion in potentially fraudulent transactions over four years.

Since the App Store’s inception in 2008, Apple has been investing in cutting-edge technologies to ensure user safety and developer innovation within its ecosystem.

As digital threats continue to evolve, Apple expands its antifraud measures, utilizing sophisticated tools and dedicated teams to combat fraudulent activities daily. From 2020 to 2023, Apple thwarted over $7 billion in potential fraud, with 2023 alone accounting for more than $1.8 billion.

Apple’s latest fraud prevention analysis for 2023 reveals impressive figures. Over 1.7 million app submissions were rejected for failing to meet the App Store’s stringent standards, while nearly 374 million accounts were terminated for fraud-related activities.

The company terminated close to 118,000 developer accounts in 2023, implementing improved systems to prevent fraudulent account creations. Additionally, over 91,000 developer enrollments were rejected due to fraud concerns.

Fraudulent customer accounts, often bots created for spamming or manipulating ratings, pose a threat to the App Store’s integrity. In 2023, Apple blocked over 153 million fraudulent account creations and deactivated nearly 374 million accounts for fraudulent activities.

Apple’s commitment to trust extends beyond the App Store, with over 47,000 illegitimate apps blocked from pirate storefronts in the past year alone. Furthermore, Apple halted nearly 3.8 million attempts to install or launch illicitly distributed apps through the Developer Enterprise Program.

The company’s App Review team, comprising over 500 experts, evaluates every app submission, reviewing approximately 132,500 apps weekly. In 2023, it reviewed nearly 6.9 million app submissions, rejecting over 1.7 million for various violations.