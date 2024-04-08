A&W App Promo: Blue Jays Win, You Win Free Food

A&W has announced a new promotion called “Blue Jays Win, You Win,” set to reward baseball fans with free A&W food throughout the 2024 MLB season.

With each Toronto Blue Jays victory, fans will be able to claim an exclusive, one-day offer via the A&W app. This promo offers up to 162 chances for fans to enjoy free items from A&W, including Teen Burgers, onion rings, and A&W Root Beer. Who doesn’t love free food?

A&W has been the ‘Official Burger of the Toronto Blue Jays’ since 2021 and this new promo is part of a multi-year agreement between both companies. The 2024 campaign is being endorsed by Blue Jays’ star Vladimir Guerrero Jr., which you can see in the promo video below:

“We had so much fun working with Vlad Guerrero Jr. and his dad, Vlad Guerrero Sr. on the Ringer Burger last year,” says Amanda Wang, Director of Marketing at A&W in a statement on Monday. “We’re so excited to partner with Vladdy again to promote our season-long Blue Jays Win You Win promotion.”

“We are excited to elevate our partnership with A&W to celebrate wins with Blue Jays fans across the country”, said David O’Reilly, Director, Corporate Partnerships, Toronto Blue Jays. “The Blue Jays Win, You Win program is a fantastic example of collaboration between our two brands to enhance the Blue Jays fan experience. We are thrilled to work with A&W to meet our objective of creating memorable moments for Blue Jays fans and A&W customers from coast-to-coast-to-coast.”

How to claim your free A&W items after each Blue Jays victory? You’ll need to download the A&W app for iPhone and Android to get started. The fast food chain says a minimum purchase is required to redeem a free offer. If you live next to or close by an A&W, this could get ugly for your waistline.