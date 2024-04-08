A&W App Promo: Blue Jays Win, You Win Free Food

John Quintet
1 hour ago

Aw app blue jays

A&W has announced a new promotion called “Blue Jays Win, You Win,” set to reward baseball fans with free A&W food throughout the 2024 MLB season.

With each Toronto Blue Jays victory, fans will be able to claim an exclusive, one-day offer via the A&W app. This promo offers up to 162 chances for fans to enjoy free items from A&W, including Teen Burgers, onion rings, and A&W Root Beer. Who doesn’t love free food?

A&W has been the ‘Official Burger of the Toronto Blue Jays’ since 2021 and this new promo is part of a multi-year agreement between both companies. The 2024 campaign is being endorsed by Blue Jays’ star Vladimir Guerrero Jr., which you can see in the promo video below:

YouTube video

“We had so much fun working with Vlad Guerrero Jr. and his dad, Vlad Guerrero Sr. on the Ringer Burger last year,” says Amanda Wang, Director of Marketing at A&W in a statement on Monday. “We’re so excited to partner with Vladdy again to promote our season-long Blue Jays Win You Win promotion.”

“We are excited to elevate our partnership with A&W to celebrate wins with Blue Jays fans across the country”, said David O’Reilly, Director, Corporate Partnerships, Toronto Blue Jays. “The Blue Jays Win, You Win program is a fantastic example of collaboration between our two brands to enhance the Blue Jays fan experience. We are thrilled to work with A&W to meet our objective of creating memorable moments for Blue Jays fans and A&W customers from coast-to-coast-to-coast.”

How to claim your free A&W items after each Blue Jays victory? You’ll need to download the A&W app for iPhone and Android to get started. The fast food chain says a minimum purchase is required to redeem a free offer. If you live next to or close by an A&W, this could get ugly for your waistline.

P.S. Help support us and independent media here: Buy us a beer, Buy us a coffee, or use our Amazon link to shop.

Other articles in the category: News

KOHO to Axe Free Plan, Revises Cashback and Paid Plans

Toronto-based fintech KOHO and its prepaid Mastercard spending account is making some big changes, kicking into effect on April 20, 2024. The free KOHO Easy plan is going to be axed and only three subscription plans will remain. “We are moving towards acquiring more profitable customers and providing them with the best paid service available...
Austin Blake
32 mins ago