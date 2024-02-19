A&W Mobile App Launches 7 Days of Deals

A&W has launched a promotion within its mobile app to offer 7 days of deals, discounting select items every day when placing an order digitally.

Today on Family Day, we see a Buy One, Get One (BOGO) on a Mama Burger.

Tuesday will offer up a free Teen Burger with purchase, while Wednesday brings free onion rings with purchase. Thursday will offer a free Mama Burger with purchase, while Friday will give free fries with purchase. Saturday offers up a free root beer with any purchase, while the final day Sunday brings a Strawberry smoothie at BOGO.

If you’re looking to save a few bucks while eating out, these A&W mobile app deals can do the job. The A&W mobile app supports Apple Pay for in-app purchases so it’s pretty seamless to place an order for both dine-in and pick up.

Download links: