Here are Rogers, Telus, Bell Cellphone Plan Changes from May 1

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals , plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub . As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

Other articles in the category: Carriers

Feds Tout Cellphone and Internet Prices Keep Falling in Canada Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada has released its 16th annual report comparing wireless and internet pricing in Canada, commissioned by Wall Communications. The report, spanning 84-pages, shows charts comparing the wireless and internet prices of incumbents and other telecom players, compared to G7 peer countries and Australia. “Wireless prices have declined an average of...

How Public Mobile’s $15 Low-Cost Plan Adheres with the CRTC [Update] Last week we told you Telus-owned Public Mobile removed its 3G plans, shifting everything to 4G, marking a similar move like Bell-owned Lucky Mobile. But part of the change saw the $15 low-cost plan from Public Mobile also axe its 250MB of data. While the data was removed, unlimited Canada-wide minutes and international messaging was...