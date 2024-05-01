Screenshots Reveal TikTok’s App Store Commission Evasion

According to a report by TechCrunch, the TikTok app is displaying certain users with links to a website for buying digital creator-tipping coins, potentially bypassing the 30% commission Apple charges for in-app purchases.

These links seem to be selectively shown, possibly to specific user groups, like testers or frequent spenders. It remains unclear how widespread these displays are or the criteria for their appearance.

David Tesler, who shared the findings with TechCrunch, observed the purchasing option on an account with a history of significant coin purchases. Users presented with the option to purchase via the web receive prompts encouraging them to “recharge” through tiktok.com, highlighting potential savings on in-app service fees.

Clicking the provided links redirects users to tiktok.com/coin, offering various payment methods including Apple Pay and credit cards, promising approximately 25% savings compared to in-app purchases.

This tactic might target users accustomed to buying larger coin packs, as in-app options offer limited pack sizes compared to the web.

Although Apple permits linking to external websites for specific app categories, such as reader apps, TikTok’s actions seem to defy this rule.

Tesler draws a comparison to Apple’s reaction to Fortnite’s similar move, resulting in its ban from the App Store.

The fate of TikTok in the U.S. hangs in the balance, as a bill to ban it has been signed into law by President Biden. However, TikTok intends to contest the ban, echoing its previous legal battles under the Trump administration.