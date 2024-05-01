T-Mobile Owns Mint Mobile, Gives Free Canada Roaming

John Quintet
2 hours ago

Tmobile mint mobile

Last March, T-Mobile announced it was set to acquire Mint Mobile, owned by Canadian Ryan Reynolds.

At the time, it likely signalled the end of Reynolds’ attempts to bring the MVNO to Canada. As of today, T-Mobile has completed its acquisition of Mint Mobile.

“This combination is a win-win all around – a perfect pairing of highly complementary brands coming together on our industry-best 5G network to continue shaking things up for the benefit of customers,” said Mike Katz, President of Marketing, Strategy and Products at T-Mobile, in a statement. “We are excited to maintain the unique style and entrepreneurial spirit that make Mint and Ultra truly special, while also finding ways to supercharge their growth and leverage some of the secrets of that success into other areas of our business.”

The completed acquisition will retain Mint Mobile’s $15/month plan, while customers will also get a screener for scam calls.

Not only that, Mint Mobile customers will get free unlimited talk, text and 3GB of data roaming when they are visiting Canada. “Not for extended international use; service may be terminated or restricted for excessive roaming. Coverage not available in some areas,” says the fine print.

T-Mobile says “in the coming weeks”, Ultra Mobile customers will get a data roaming option for Mexico.

Ka’ena Corporation is now under T-Mobile’s ownership, with the company consisting of Mint Mobile, Ultra Mobile and Plum.

