Xbox Games Showcase to be Held on June 9, [Redacted] Direct to Follow

Xbox has confirmed its annual summer Xbox Games Showcase is being held on Sunday, June 9th in Los Angeles. The live-streamed event will be followed by a [Redacted] Direct.

The main Xbox Games Showcase will likely follow the historical trends from Xbox. Whether during E3 or Summer Games Fest, its June keynote is where some of its biggest announcements are made. This year is no exception. 2024’s Xbox Games Showcase is the first to be held following the company’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

In an Xbox Wire post, the company states it’ll be the “first Showcase featuring games from our portfolio of studios across Activision, Blizzard, Bethesda and Xbox Game Studios.” Of course, the Xbox Games Showcase will be held on the heels of the release of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2. However, Xbox’s 2024 slate also includes Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Avowed, Ara: History Untold, and Towerborne. It’s expected that we’ll see new updates on these games as well as many others.

There’s also the matter of bringing legacy Activision Blizzard games to Xbox Game Pass. Earlier in March, Diablo IV was added as the first major Activision Blizzard title on the service. However, it’s been said that other titles will be folded into the subscription in 2024.

On top of new game reveals and updates across its 40 global studios, Xbox also confirms that there will be news of “addition to titles from our third-party partners.”

Following the Xbox Games Showcase is a “special deep-dive into the next installment of a beloved franchise.” As of the time of writing, Xbox is keeping its cards close to its chest. The [Redacted] Direct is reminiscent of last year’s Starfield Direct in which Bethesda Game Studios’ Todd Howard led an in-depth look at the sci-fi open-world RPG.

The Xbox Games Showcase begins at 1PM ET/ 10AM PT. It’s not yet known what the duration of the core keynote is or how long the [Redacted] Direct will be thereafter.

The company also confirms that it is hosting a viewing party in Los Angeles. However, the double-feature event will be livestreamed across YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook.