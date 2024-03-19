Xbox Game Pass March 2024 Wave 2: Diablo IV, The Quarry, Open Roads, and More

Microsoft has announced the latest array of games coming to Xbox Game Pass, throughout the month of March 2024.

Following up on the most recent batch of games, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can look forward to the likes of Diablo IV, The Quarry, Open Roads, and more. Starting March 20, new titles are arriving on the gaming service.

Take a look at the latest Xbox Game Pass games announced:

The Quarry (Cloud and Console) – March 20

Nine teenage counsellors find themselves in the centre of a horrific event during the last night of summer camp. Players must make unimaginable choices, impacting the lives of the counsellors as they scramble to survive the locals and haunting creatures.

Evil West (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 21

Play solo or in co-op in this Old West-inspired action game. Fight against monstrosities, vampiric hordes, and other enemies with your lightning-fueled gauntlet in the pursuit of becoming a Wild West hero.

Terra Invicta (Game Preview) (PC) – March 26

Humanity is fractured and separated following an alien invasion. Seven factions with unique visions of the future remain. Players must side with a faction, taking control of Earth’s remaining nations. Engage in tactile battles in the pursuit of expansion across the Solar System.

Diablo IV (Console and PC) – March 28

Blizzard Entertainment’s latest ARPG arrives on Game Pass. Fight demonic armies in the pursuit of Lilith. Travers across Sanctuary, dive into horrific dungeons and gather loot to upgrade your character. Diablo IV arrives on Xbox Game Pass in time for players to join in on Season of the Construct.

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 28

Explore five new environments in an array of cars and vehicles. Get behind the wheel of sleek Hot Wheels cars, ATVs, and motorcycles. Race across the stunning maps with new mechanics and take part in new challenges and game modes.

Open Roads (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 28

Open Roads is an interactive movie starring Keri Russell and Kaitlyn Dever. A single mother (Russell) and her 16-year-old daughter (Dever) embark on a road trip where players must engage in dialogue choices that will impact the plot as it unfolds.

Ark: Survival Ascended (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S) – April 1

Ark has been reimaged from the ground up using Unreal Engine 5. The new version of the survival game includes the ability to create a tribe and tame hundreds of species of dinosaurs. Craft weapons, shelter, and more while hunting for food in a vast map full of threats.

F1 23 (Cloud) EA Play – April 2

Become a professional F1 driver in the official video game of the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship. EA Sports’ title is available via EA Play.

Superhot: Mind Control Delete (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 2

Superhot: Mind Control Delete returns to Xbox Game Pass. With its signature gameplay, players must conquer the game’s rich action puzzles. Avoid incoming gunfire and attacks while offering your own barrage of bullets, sword swings, and more, all in slow motion.

DLC / Game Updates:

Fallout 76: America’s Playground – March 26

Return to New Jersey as players must work together with competing factions to defeat new threats lying in the New Jersey Pine Barrens.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Scions of Ithelia DLC – March 26

Travel to a new dungeon in the Scions of Ithelia DLC. Conquer both dungeons to unlock new rewards, item sets, collectibles, and more.

Games Leaving March 31: