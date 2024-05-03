Air Canada Musical Guides Hit Spotify, Featuring Quebec Artists

Air Canada has introduced three musical travel guides featuring collaborations with notable Quebec artists. These guides were crafted to enhance the travel experience to Europe by leveraging music and personal stories.

The artists involved are Charlotte Cardin, Alexandra Stréliski, and Sarahmée, who each present their favourite European destinations—Paris, Amsterdam, and Barcelona.

Available starting today on Air Canada’s enRoute website and Spotify, these guides offer travellers an intimate glimpse into the cities, enriched by the artists’ personal experiences and anecdotal narratives.

“Music has the capacity to evoke memories and take us back to specific moments during our travels, akin to flavours and sensations,” stated Martine Boulerice, Director of Brand Marketing – Québec and Aeroplan at Air Canada, in a statement. These guides are aimed at guiding tourists ahead of summer travel to Europe.

Charlotte Cardin shares her personal spots in Paris, highlighting Hôtel Amour for its ideal brunch setting, while Alexandra Stréliski introduces Amsterdam with a recommendation to explore the city by bicycle, paired with a calming local melody. In Barcelona, Sarahmée’s playlist captures the city’s artistic soul, particularly through the street art in Poblenou.

Check out the Spotify links below from each artist:

Charlotte Cardin:

Alexandra Stréliski:

Sarahmée: