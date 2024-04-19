Air Canada Launches Live NHL Playoffs with Sportsnet, TVA Sports

Air Canada has announced the expansion of its in-flight entertainment offerings with the introduction of three new Live TV sports channels from Rogers-owned Sportsnet and Quebecor’s TVA Sports.

The addition of Sportsnet ONE and Sportsnet East is available today on select flights, coinciding with the kickoff of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. TVA Sports will join the lineup in May, ensuring passengers on select flights can support their favourite hockey teams in French as well.

“We are extremely excited, as the only Canadian airline with Live TV, to show the Stanley Cup Playoffs onboard. Hockey is an integral part of the Canadian identity, so it only makes sense that we offer it in French and English to our customers as part of our extensive in-flight entertainment. These new channels further cement our dedication to Canada’s game. Our commitment to hockey includes flying all seven Canadian teams, being a jersey sponsor of the Montreal Canadiens, and as official airline of the PWHL,” said John Moody, Managing Director, Onboard Product at Air Canada, in a statement.

Live TV service on select Air Canada flights is powered by a satellite that streams directly to passengers’ seat-back screens. Aside from NHL and Stanley Cup Playoffs coverage, fans will get Toronto Blue Jays, Toronto Raptors, NBA, MLB, and more through Sportsnet ONE and Sportsnet East on domestic flights.

TVA Sports brings French-language coverage of similar sports events, available on domestic and transborder flights. Additional channels such as TSN, RDS, CTV News Channel, LCN, and BNN Bloomberg bring live sports and news coverage on Air Canada flights.

The airline’s current fleet of 100 Boeing 777, Boeing 787, Airbus A330, Airbus A321 (with new cabins), and Airbus A220 aircraft are equipped with the Live TV feature.

Air Canada’s complimentary in-flight entertainment has over 1,400 hours of movies, 1,900 hours of television shows, and more than 600 hours of music and podcasts, including support for Apple TV+.