Amazon Kindle, Fire TV and More on Sale Ahead of Mother’s Day

IIC Deals
3 seconds ago

amazon devices mothers day

Mother’s Day is coming up in nine days and Amazon Canada has discounted a bunch of its devices ahead of the special day for mom.

Notable devices on sale include Kindle e-readers at up to 27% off, while Fire TV devices and tablets are also on sale, at up to 30% off. This is the time to jump on some sale items with Prime shipping speeds.

Here are the Amazon devices on sale right now:

Click here to see all the Mother’s Day deals on Amazon Canada.

