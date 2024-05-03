May the 4th Be with You: New iPhone 15 Ad Celebrates Star Wars Day

Apple has just rolled out a new Star Wars Day theme advertisement for the iPhone 15, showcasing the capabilities of its Precision Finding feature.

Apple published the nearly three-minute ad on its official YouTube channel earlier today. The clip kicks off with a character adorned in costume, preparing to embark on a journey to celebrate Star Wars Day (May the 4th) at a convention.

The narrative unfolds as the Mandalorian-clad protagonist navigates through various city scenes, eventually arriving at the bustling convention venue.

Amidst the throngs of cosplay characters, the central challenge emerges: finding friends amidst the crowd. The character’s quest is punctuated by the familiar refrain, “Where are you guys?”

Moments later, a friend shares a Precision Finding link, demonstrating the effortless nature of locating individuals or items using Apple’s innovative technology.

The advertisement cleverly blends the excitement of Star Wars fandom with the practical utility of the iPhone 15’s Precision Finding feature. It highlights how this technology can simplify the task of locating friends or objects in crowded environments, offering a seamless and efficient solution.

Check out the ad below and let us know what you think in the comments section.