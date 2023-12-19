Apple Find My ‘Live’ Location Not Working in iOS 17.2

It appears the latest iOS 17.2 and iPadOS 17.2 update has messed up the Find My app’s live location feature for your contacts.

Numerous iPhone in Canada readers have let us know that live location tracking is broken for contacts, as updates are only provided every few minutes. When you’re trying to make sure a family member gets to their destination safely, a delay in tracking can be scary depending on the circumstances.

“Latest iPadOS 17.2 has totally screwed up “Find My”. No longer can you follow’ but rather see a location updated every few minutes. A setback to where the app was 3 years ago,” said Tom.

Previously, Find My would show you the “live” location of a contact as they’re traveling. This is handy to keep tabs on your kids heading to school on the bus for example. But with this feature broken in iOS and iPadOS 17.2, that can be a setback for parents.

In our own testing of Find My in iOS 17.2, we can confirm the previous glowing ‘green’ icon for a moving contact doesn’t show anymore. You only get a ‘now’ location that is updated every few minutes.

“This is a step backward for Apple and, while there may be privacy concerns by some, it removes a very useful safety feature,” said Tom.

Are you having any issues with Find My in iOS 17.2 and live location tracking?