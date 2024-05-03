Telus CEO’s $21 Million Pay Faces ‘No’ Vote by Proxy Advisor Firm

Telus CEO Darren Entwistle has reclaimed his title as the highest-paid telecom executive in Canada, and now a proxy advisor firm is arguing against his massive pay day.

In 2023, Entwistle received $21.06 million, a substantial increase from previous years. This figure included a $1.6 million salary and a $1.32 million cash bonus, with the largest portion being $16.81 million in stock awards.

How does this compare to rivals? Rogers CEO Tony Staffieri took home $12.98-million in 2023, while Bell CEO Mirko Bibic made $13.43-million in the same year.

Glass Lewis & Co., a major shareholder proxy advisory firm, has criticized Entwistle’s pay increase, suggesting it is excessive. In their report, Glass Lewis recommended shareholders vote against the non-binding advisory vote on executive compensation, commonly referred to as “say on pay,” and assigned Telus a “D” grade in its pay-for-performance model, reports the Globe and Mail.

The compensation “was already outpacing the median of peers” before “a significant jump in 2023,” Glass Lewis analysts noted. They highlighted a concerning trend, particularly as Telus stock experienced a negative return last year when dividends were included.

In response, Telus pushed back against the Glass Lewis report, arguing for a “yes” vote on say on pay to subscribers of the advisor firm. The company said that its pay practices align well with shareholder returns, pointing out that the value of Entwistle’s direct compensation has decreased due to a drop in share price.

Telus also criticized the comparator group used by Glass Lewis, arguing that it included companies from different sectors such as energy and pipelines, insurance, grocery retail, railways and banking, which don’t face the same challenges as telecoms.

Despite the pushback, Telus maintains that its compensation decisions are justified by the need to retain Entwistle. “Glass Lewis appears not to acknowledge the importance or challenges of retaining a fully retirement-eligible, exceptional, and extraordinarily long-tenured CEO,” Telus stated in its response to the proxy advisor firm.

Telus will hold its annual meeting on May 9, where shareholders will cast their votes on Entwistle’s compensation.