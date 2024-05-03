Toronto Symphony Orchestra Presents Game On! Concert Experience This Month

Toronto Symphony Orchestra is hosting a back-to-back concert experience dubbed Game On!, celebrating the soundtracks of some of the most iconic games around.

Game On! is being held in Toronto at Roy Thompson Hall on both May 24th and May 25th. This month, composer Andy Brick will lead audiences through an “exhilarating and unequalled concert experience,” back by the Toronto Symphony Orchestra.

Brick is best known for his body of work as a composer, conductor, and symphonist across many of today’s most iconic franchises. This includes Assassin’s Creed, the Civilization series of games, Guild Wars 2, Halo, SimCity, Super Mario Bros., and more.

Game On! will feature a lineup of tracks from fanbeloved games such as Witcher 3, World of Warcraft, Ori, The Elder Scrolls, Assassin‘s Creed, Guild Wars 2, BioShock and more. Accompanying the live music played by the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, “never-before-seen HD video” will be played in the concert hall.

Toronto has been hosting more and more orchestral video game concerts in the past few years. In 2023, the Crystalline Resonance: Final Fantasy Piano Concert made a stop in Toronto. This year, AWR Music Productions and Square Enix will present the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Orchestra World Tour at Roy Thompson Hall.

Following its stop in Toronto, Game On! will be presented in Vancouver next year. In June 2025, Andy Brick will return to the stage with the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra.

Tickets for Game On! in Toronto are available now. The concert experience takes place at Roy Thompson Hall in the heart of downtown Toronto. As of the time of writing, tickets can be purchased for both May 24th and May 25th and start at $88 per ticket. More information can be found on the official website.