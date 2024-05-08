Bell’s iHeartRadio App Adds 39 Corus Radio Stations

Bell Media has expanded iHeartRadio Canada by adding 39 Corus radio stations, available across all platforms.

Available on the iHeartRadio Canada iOS and Android app and the web, new Corus radio stations include Toronto’s Q107 and Vancouver’s CFOX; Calgary’s Country 105 and Edmonton’s CISN 103.9; Kitchener’s 91.5 The Beat, playing the best of pop; and news and talk formats 980 CKNW in B.C., 630 CHED in Alberta, 680 CJOB in Manitoba, 640 Toronto, and 980 CFPL London.

“Making our radio stations available to our listeners wherever they are is paramount to Corus Radio. We are thrilled to be able to reach new listeners through this strategic partnership with iHeartRadio Canada,” said Chris “Dunner” Duncombe, Corus’ Director of Streaming and Podcasting, in a statement on Wednesday.

“The addition of Corus Radio stations to the iHeartRadio Canada platform delivers expanded choice for listeners, making their experience bigger and better than ever before,” said Sarah Cummings, Director of Radio Content for iHeartRadio, Bell Media, and Orbyt Media.

Interestingly enough, back in February, Bell announced it would be cutting 4,800 jobs, with some of those coming from the selling off of 45 of its 103 radio stations. It seems licensing radio stations from partners is a better decision for Bell than running its own stations.