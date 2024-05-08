Here are Rogers, Telus, Bell Cellphone Plan Changes from May 8

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals , plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub . As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

Other articles in the category: Carriers

CRTC Denies Quick Decision on ‘Big 3’ Fibre Network Sharing The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has rejected a request by Bell and several independent internet providers for an expedited decision that would block incumbents from using competitors' fibre networks to deliver services. According to CRTC secretary-general Marc Morin, the petition, filed in March, lacked sufficient evidence of irreparable harm, reports The Canadian Press....

Another Emergency Cellphone Alert Test Hits May 8 Get ready for another emergency cellphone alert test, coming your way on Wednesday, May 8. The National Public Alerting System is a joint effort among federal, provincial, and territorial governments designed to warn the public of imminent or potential dangers, such as floods, tornadoes, fires, and other disasters. This system is also utilized for issuing...