CRTC Gives Corus Relief on Canadian Content Spending Rules

Austin Blake
8 seconds ago

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has approved Corus Entertainment’s request to reduce its Canadian content spending requirements from 8.5% to 5% of revenue, starting May 13, 2024.

Corus, the country’s largest provider of independent programming, submitted a proposal last fall, seeking a reduction in spending obligations for programs of national interest (PNI) and Canadian programming expenditures (CPE) for its English language television stations and discretionary services.

The CRTC reviewed the request, considering it reasonable and tailored to Corus’ unique circumstances within the broadcasting sector. The decision aims to strike a balance between supporting Canadian programming and acknowledging the financial challenges broadcasters face. The Commission highlighted Corus’ significant role in the broadcasting system, which factored into their decision to consider the application.

The CRTC said, “it is considering the current application specifically because of Corus’ unique regulatory status and its importance to the broadcasting system.” Well, okay then.

As part of the approval, the CRTC stipulated that any decrease in PNI expenditures by Corus must be offset by increased spending on other types of Canadian programming. This adjustment is part of the CRTC’s broader efforts to modernize Canada’s broadcasting framework, which includes the delayed implementation of the Online Streaming Act, or Bill C-11, until after the upcoming federal election next year.

Corus, established by the Shaw family, also offers its content through StackTV, its online streaming service (that has ads, despite you paying for the service).

P.S. Help support us and independent media here: Buy us a beer, Buy us a coffee, or use our Amazon link to shop.

Other articles in the category: Carriers

planhub

Here are Rogers, Telus, Bell Cellphone Plan Changes from May 8

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Bell Noticeable price changes: Deal on Galaxy S24 series,...
IIC Deals
5 days ago

CRTC Denies Quick Decision on ‘Big 3’ Fibre Network Sharing

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has rejected a request by Bell and several independent internet providers for an expedited decision that would block incumbents from using competitors' fibre networks to deliver services. According to CRTC secretary-general Marc Morin, the petition, filed in March, lacked sufficient evidence of irreparable harm, reports The Canadian Press....
John Quintet
5 days ago

Another Emergency Cellphone Alert Test Hits May 8

Get ready for another emergency cellphone alert test, coming your way on Wednesday, May 8. The National Public Alerting System is a joint effort among federal, provincial, and territorial governments designed to warn the public of imminent or potential dangers, such as floods, tornadoes, fires, and other disasters. This system is also utilized for issuing...
Austin Blake
6 days ago