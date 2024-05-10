Amazon Devices Sale: Up to 57% Off for Mother’s Day

IIC Deals
8 seconds ago

amazon mother's day

Amazon has launched a sale on its devices, offering up to 57% off for Mother’s Day. If you haven’t found a present for mom, it’s time to get shopping.

Devices on sale include eero routers, Fire tablets and televisions, plus various Echo devices including Echo Auto and Kindle e-readers.

Check out what’s on sale below:

Click here to check out all the Mother’s Day deals on Amazon Canada.

P.S. Help support us and independent media here: Buy us a beer, Buy us a coffee, or use our Amazon link to shop.

Other articles in the category: Deals

Apple Watch Series 9 on Sale for $150 Off

Ahead of an expected refresh this fall, Apple Watch Series 9 is on sale right now for $150 off, for both 41mm and 45mm versions. The sale is on at Bell’s The Source, which is showing a variety of Apple Watch Series 9 Wi-Fi GPS alumnium models on discount, down to $399.99, saving you 27%...
IIC Deals
51 mins ago
planhub

Here are Rogers, Telus, Bell Cellphone Plan Changes from May 8

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Bell Noticeable price changes: Deal on Galaxy S24 series,...
IIC Deals
2 days ago

Amazon Prime DoorDash Offer: $5 Off Starbucks Orders

Last June, Amazon Canada and DoorDash teamed up to offer Prime subscribers a free year of DashPass membership. DashPass offers unlimited $0 delivery fees on eligible orders and 5% back in credit on pickup orders along with other perks. Now, Amazon and DoorDash are offering up a limited-time Starbucks promo until May 27, 2024. For...
IIC Deals
2 days ago