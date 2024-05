Ahead of an expected refresh this fall, Apple Watch Series 9 is on sale right now for $150 off, for both 41mm and 45mm versions.

The sale is on at Bell’s The Source, which is showing a variety of Apple Watch Series 9 Wi-Fi GPS alumnium models on discount, down to $399.99, saving you 27% off the entry size and 25% off the larger 45mm display size.

Here’s what’s on sale:

41mm – $399.99 (was $549.99)

45mm – $439.99 (was $589.99)

Amazon.ca has not matched the sale, yet.

A variety of colours are available including Midnight, Starlight, Silver and Pink.

These look to be selling fast so if you haven’t found a Mother’s Day gift yet, this might be the time. The sale is from today until May 12, 2024.