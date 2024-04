If you’re looking for a sale on Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch SE, check out the bonus offer over at The Source.

Right now, with your Apple Watch purchase you can get a free pair of Beats Studio Buds, worth $189.99.

Here’s what’s on sale:

Series 9 45mm – $519 (save $70) same as Amazon.ca

Series 9 41mm – $479 (save $70) same as Amazon.ca

Series SE 40mm – $279 (save $50)

Series SE 44mm – $319 (save $50)

All of these purchases will include a pair of Beats Studio Pro. The sales will end on May 8, 2024.