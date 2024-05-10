iPhone 16 Pro to Reportedly Feature 20% Brighter Display

According to reports from Weibo leaker “Instant Digital,” the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to boast a display that could be up to 20% brighter for typical SDR content (via MacRumors).

If the rumour holds true, the iPhone 16 Pro could feature an impressive typical SDR brightness of up to 1,200 nits – a substantial 20% increase compared to current models. However, peak HDR brightness is expected to remain consistent at 1,600 nits.

This potential upgrade follows the iPhone 14 Pro’s notable improvement in brightness, which saw up to 400 nits higher HDR brightness compared to its predecessor. Despite this, the typical SDR brightness has remained unchanged at 1,000 nits since the iPhone 13 Pro’s debut in 2021.

Considering that typical SDR brightness is utilized in the majority of scenarios, a 20% boost in standard brightness would mark a significant leap forward in display technology for the iPhone.

While “Instant Digital” has a mixed track record with Apple rumors, past predictions have proven accurate, including details about the Yellow iPhone 14, the frosted back glass of the iPhone 15 series, and features like spatial video capture on the iPhone 15 Pro.

The iPhone 16 lineup is expected to debut in the fall, with Pro models rumoured to sport larger displays, an innovative “Capture” button, and a powerful new A18 chip.