iPhone 16 Pro Rumoured to Offer 256GB Base Storage

As Apple’s traditional September event approaches, anticipation is building around the tech giant’s upcoming iPhone lineup, including the iPhone 16, Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and Pro Max.

These new models are expected to introduce intriguing features, with details likely to be unveiled at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 10.

According to new rumour shared by TheMacOberver, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to receive a significant storage boost, raising the base storage to 256GB. Other anticipated enhancements include improvements in camera lenses and artificial intelligence capabilities across the range.

Colour options are also expected to expand, with the iPhone 16 Pro expected to debut in four new colors, while the regular models may offer up to seven color choices. Additionally, the Pro models are rumored to increase in size, boasting displays of 6.3 and 6.9 inches.

Last year, Apple faced rising production costs for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, prompting a $100 price hike for this model. In a bid to offset the increased cost, Apple doubled the base storage to 256GB for the Pro Max, while maintaining the iPhone 15 Pro’s price and storage at 128GB.

Industry insiders suggest that Apple is now considering aligning the iPhone 16 Pro’s base storage with its Pro Max counterpart at 256GB.

The prospect of enhanced camera capabilities and increased storage for $999 makes the iPhone 16 Pro an enticing option for consumers.

Yet, this could pose a challenge for the iPhone 16 Pro Max, as the primary differentiator between the two models would be size, with the Pro Max commanding a US $200 premium.

Meanwhile, here’s what Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman thinks about this rumour: