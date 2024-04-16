iPhone 16 Pro Rumoured to Offer 256GB Base Storage

Usman Qureshi
12 mins ago

As Apple’s traditional September event approaches, anticipation is building around the tech giant’s upcoming iPhone lineup, including the iPhone 16, Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and Pro Max.

IPhone 16 Pro Leaks

These new models are expected to introduce intriguing features, with details likely to be unveiled at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 10.

According to new rumour shared by TheMacOberver, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to receive a significant storage boost, raising the base storage to 256GB. Other anticipated enhancements include improvements in camera lenses and artificial intelligence capabilities across the range.

Colour options are also expected to expand, with the iPhone 16 Pro expected to debut in four new colors, while the regular models may offer up to seven color choices. Additionally, the Pro models are rumored to increase in size, boasting displays of 6.3 and 6.9 inches.

Last year, Apple faced rising production costs for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, prompting a $100 price hike for this model. In a bid to offset the increased cost, Apple doubled the base storage to 256GB for the Pro Max, while maintaining the iPhone 15 Pro’s price and storage at 128GB.

Industry insiders suggest that Apple is now considering aligning the iPhone 16 Pro’s base storage with its Pro Max counterpart at 256GB.

Iphone 15 pro max

The prospect of enhanced camera capabilities and increased storage for $999 makes the iPhone 16 Pro an enticing option for consumers.

Yet, this could pose a challenge for the iPhone 16 Pro Max, as the primary differentiator between the two models would be size, with the Pro Max commanding a US $200 premium.

Meanwhile, here’s what Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman thinks about this rumour:

P.S. Help support us and independent media here: Buy us a beer, Buy us a coffee, or use our Amazon link to shop.

Other articles in the category: News

iOS 17.5 Beta 2 Download and More Released for Developers

Apple on Tuesday has released its second betas of iOS and iPadOS 17.5, plus more. Check out what’s available for developers to download below: Xcode 15.4 beta (15F5021i) watchOS 10.5 beta 2 (21T5555d) visionOS 1.2 beta 2 (21O5565d) tvOS 17.5 beta 2 (21L5553e) macOS 14.5 beta 2 (23F5059e) iPadOS 17.5 beta 2 (21F5058e) iOS 17.5...
Gary Ng
25 mins ago

‘I Am: Celine Dion’ Documentary Streams on Prime Video in June

Amazon MGM Studios, in collaboration with Vermilion Films, Sony Music Vision, and Sony Music Entertainment Canada, is set to release a documentary on the life of the iconic superstar and pride of Canada, Celine Dion. The film ‘I am: Celine Dion' is directed by Academy Award nominee Irene Taylor and will stream globally on Prime...
John Quintet
1 hour ago