Apple Store Employees in Maryland Vote to Strike for Better Working Conditions

In 2022, Apple Store employees in Towson, Maryland were the first to vote in favour of unionization. Now, members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) Coalition of Organized Retail Employees (IAM CORE) are voting to authorize a strike at the retail location in Towson.

Apple Store employees have voted to authorize the strike as of late Saturday over the weekend. No official date has been set by the union. However, a “potential work stoppage date will be determined” in the near future. The union cites concerns over work-life balances and wages not keeping up with inflation and rising cost of living.

This past weekend, a press release announcing the strike vote was issued. In it, it reads:

“Following over a year of negotiations with Apple management that yielded unsatisfactory outcomes, IAM CORE members took a significant step by voting in favor of a strike at the Apple Towson store, signaling their collective demand for meaningful change. The issues at the forefront of this action include concerns over work-life balance, unpredictable scheduling practices disrupting personal lives, and wages failing to align with the area’s cost of living.”

IAM CORE is said to represent around 100 employees at Apple’s retail store in Towson, Maryland. Members of the union have supposedly been in discussions with Apple management since January 2023.

“This vote today is the first step in demonstrating our solidarity and sends a clear message to Apple,” said members of the IAM CORE Negotiating Committee. “The passage of the strike sanction vote highlights IAM CORE’s unwavering commitment to advocating for the rights and well-being of workers in the face of challenges. As discussions with Apple management continue, we remain committed to securing tangible improvements that benefit all employees.”

This month, Apple Store employees in New Jersey voted against unionization. Bloomberg reports that the union blames Apple for setting back organization efforts at the location.