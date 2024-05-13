New Bike Share Toronto App Download Released for iOS, Android

The Toronto Parking Authority (TPA) has launched a new Bike Share Toronto app for iOS and Android users, developed in collaboration with PBSC Urban Solutions.

“We are excited about this launch, said Toronto Parking Authority President Scott Collier in a statement on Monday. “Our legacy app has been in-market since 2016, and no longer provides the experience our customers expect. This new application incorporates the feedback from our passionate Bike Share community and represents another step in our mission of creating seamless and sustainable mobility experiences for our customers, our stakeholders, and our city.”

The new Bike Share Toronto app features an intuitive design and interface that ensure effortless navigation and interactive exploration. Users can create personalized profiles to track their trips, monitor calories burned, and view CO2 emissions saved.

The app also simplifies the payment process, ensuring transactions are seamless and hassle-free. Additionally, it includes advanced trip planning tools that provide city navigation and real-time bike availability at various stations. To keep users well-informed and engaged, the app delivers timely updates on special events, promotions, and operational bulletins.

To celebrate the launch, Bike Share Toronto, in partnership with Tangerine Bank, its exclusive presenting partner, is offering free rides on May 17, 2024.

All you need to do is download the new Bike Share Toronto app and get a free 90-minute ride on May 17.

Download links: