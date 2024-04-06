Apple Now Allows Retro Game Emulators in the App Store

Apple introduced some major changes to its App Review Guidelines, now allowing game emulators for the first time globally, plus allowing music streaming apps to link to external purchases for those in the EU, as part of the the company adhering to the Digital Markets Act.

9to5Mac first reported the changes, which were confirmed to developers via email and later on the web. The updated guidelines mark a shift in Apple’s stance towards in-app purchases and the availability of game emulators on its platforms.

Music Streaming and External Purchases

Under Music Streaming Services Entitlements under section 3.1.1(a) of developer guidelines, developers can now link within their apps to a website they own or control for the purpose of purchasing digital content or services.

Specifically, the StoreKit External Purchase Link Entitlements now enable apps in certain regions to offer in-app purchases while also including a link to the developer’s website. This link can inform users about alternative purchasing methods, potentially at lower prices, for digital goods or services. These are restricted to the iOS or iPadOS App Store in designated storefronts.

Apple says Music Streaming Services Entitlements specifically cater to music streaming apps, allowing them to include a link (possibly a “buy” button) to the developer’s website. This link can guide users on alternative methods to purchase digital music content or services, including an option for developers to request users’ email addresses to send them direct links for purchases.

Game Emulators and HTML5 Content

In section 4.7 of the developer guidelines, Apple says games from retro game console emulator apps are now allowed. This section clarifies the types of software that apps may offer, such as HTML5 mini apps and games, streaming games, chatbots, plug-ins, and game emulators.

Developers need to ensure that any software offered through their apps follows App Review Guidelines and applicable laws. The inclusion of game emulators represents a pretty big change, as it formally allows for the distribution of retro game content, which is going to be awesome. We’ve seen in the past developers sneak in retro game emulators into the App Store, but now they can do it legally without initiating a game of cat and mouse.