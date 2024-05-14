Google Veo Creates AI Video For You That’s Pretty Surreal

Prompt: A lone cowboy rides his horse across an open plain at beautiful sunset, soft light, warm colors

Google announced the release of Veo, its most advanced video generation model, at 2024 Google I/O.

Veo generates high-quality, 1080p resolution videos over one minute in length, covering a wide range of cinematic and visual styles. The model captures the nuance and tone of prompts, offering unreal creative control, understanding instructions for various cinematic effects such as time lapses or aerial shots of landscapes. It’s being targeted at filmmakers and other creatives and pretty much anyone. This would be great to use for school projects.

Over the coming weeks, select creators will access some features through VideoFX, a new experimental tool at labs.google. Interested users can join the waitlist. Google also plans to integrate Veo’s capabilities into YouTube Shorts and other products.

Check out the stunning video examples below. Google Veo is going to bring OpenAI’s Sora a run for its money:

Introducing Veo: our most capable generative video model. 🎥 It can create high-quality, 1080p clips that can go beyond 60 seconds. From photorealism to surrealism and animation, it can tackle a range of cinematic styles. 🧵 #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/6zEuYRAHpH — Google DeepMind (@GoogleDeepMind) May 14, 2024

Veo’s advanced understanding of natural language and visuals allows it to interpret text prompts and combine them with relevant visual references to produce some incredible scenes. It accurately captures nuances and tones in phrases, rendering details within complex scenes. The model supports masked editing, enabling changes to specific video areas by adding a mask and a text prompt.

The AI video generator ensures characters, objects, and styles remain consistent, enhancing the viewing experience. Videos created by Veo are watermarked using SynthID, a tool for watermarking and identifying AI-generated content. They also pass through safety filters and memorization checks to mitigate privacy, copyright, and bias risks.

To demonstrate Veo’s capabilities, Google created a promo video with filmmaker Donald Glover and his creative studio, Gilga.