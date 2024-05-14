PlayStation Appoints New CEO Roles to Hermen Hulst and Hideaki Nishino

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has appointed Hermen Hulst and Hideaki Nishino as CEOs of PlayStation. The two will individually oversee PlayStation’s core businesses. As successors to former CEO Jim Ryan, Hulst and Nishino will step into their roles as of June 1st, 2024.

Hulst has been named CEO of the newly named Studio Business Group, which as GameIndustry.biz reports includes all PlayStation first-party studios. Additionally, Hulst will oversee the development of PlayStation IP in TV and film. Hulst has a long background in game development, co-founding Guerrilla Games. After being acquired by PlayStation in 2005, the studio has created franchises such as Killzone and the Horizon series. Until this point, Hermen was the acting SVP and head of PlayStation Studios.

“I am thrilled to lead the studio business group and continue to build on our success with PlayStation 5, while preparing for the future,” Hulst said. “The video game industry is one of the largest entertainment industries in the world and has been built on the marriage of content and technology, and I look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of play and entertainment.” https://twitter.com/hermenhulst/status/1790157531555500085

Nishino has been appointed the role of CEO leading the Platform Business Group. This role includes overseeing and leading the development of console hardware, technology, accessories, PlayStation Network and third-party relations (from AAA to indie). Nishino has been working with PlayStation since 2006. He’s risen through the ranks across Sony Network Entertainment, Sony Corporation and SIE. Until recently, Nishino was SVP of Platform Experiences.

“We will continue to connect players and creators through world-class products, services, and technology,” Nishino said in a statement. “We always strive to grow our community even bigger with innovation in every area at Sony Interactive Entertainment.” “I am honored to be appointed such an important role alongside Hermen. By working more closely together, we will be positioned to build incredible experiences for an ever-expanding audience now and in the future.”

This is the first time in SIE history that the company has chosen to appoint co-CEO roles to run PlayStation. Earlier this year, former CEO Jim Ryan announced his retirement. Sony CFO and SIE chairman Hiroki Totoki stepped in as interim CEO. Hulst and Nishino will report to Totoki moving forward.

Off the heels of announcing the new CEOs, Sony reported its latest fiscal year earnings report. The 2023 fiscal year report shows that PlayStation 5 console sales are down 29 percent year-over-year. During its 2023 fiscal, Sony sold 20.8 million PlayStation 5 consoles, just shy of its 21 million unit target. For FY24, Sony now expects to sell a declined number of 18 million units.