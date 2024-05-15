Save on Bluetti Power Stations: Up to 35% Off for Deal of the Day

Bluetti solar

Amazon Canada has slashed the price of Bluetti power stations as part of its Deal of the Day promotion, offering up to 35% off and savings of up to $800.

Bluetti offers portable power for your camping trips and more, with support for solar panel add-ons, depending on product.

Check out what’s on sale right now as part of Amazon’s Deal of the Day:

These sales come at an opportune time, right before summer. If you go camping, having a power source is the ultimate win as you can recharge all your devices, plus have AC power to run your air fryer, fans and more. Chicken fingers and fries while camping? Let’s go.

Bluetti eb3a

The Bluetti EB3A+PV120 (120W Solar Panel) is ideal for casual campers due to its compact and lightweight design, making it easy to transport. It offers quick solar recharging, going from 0-80% in just 2.5 hours. With nine outlets and a 600W output, it provides lots of options to power essential gadgets and small appliances during camping trips.

Click here to see all the Bluetti power stations and solar products on sale on Amazon.ca, only available for a limited time.

