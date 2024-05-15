Intel’s Thunderbolt Share Enables Users to Control Two PCs and Share Content

Intel has shared new details on ‘Thunderbolt Share,’ the new software enabling streamlined sharing, transfers and control between two PCs. Thunderbolt Share natively connects to all displays using Thunderbolt 4 and Thunderbolt 5 ports.

In an effort to broaden the use of Thunderbolt technology, Intel has done a deep-dive on Thunderbolt Share, which unlocks “ultra-fast” PC-to-PC connectivity. Thunderbolt Share securely connects two PCs and activates screen sharing, keyboard and mouse usage, and storage synchronization.

Intel claims Thunderbolt Share is optimized to support super-fast connection with high bandwidth and ultra-low latency. Through the use of Thunderbolt cables, users can connect two PCs, two laptops, or a PC and laptop and securely share screens. As the demand for multi-PC usage is growing, Intel aims to optimize Thunderbolt Share not only for productivity but for gaming and content creation as well.

With the general consumer in mind, Thunderbolt Share opens up the ability to bring up a Zoom call on their work laptop and connect it to the family laptop via a Thunderbolt cable. That laptop can then be relayed to an independent monitor as well. The user can then multitask between work and personal use at the same time. The other great feature for users its having the ability to use a common mouse and keyboard between units.

With Thunderbolt Share, users can easily sync and transfer files between PCs and laptops. When connected via Thunderbolt cable, users can drag and drop files between machines. It also makes transferring data to a new computer easier if upgrading rigs. This can be essential for creators as they can access larger files between PCs. When editing, users can share screens in the original resolution and colour depth without compression or downscaling.

On the gaming and streamer side, Thunderbolt Share opens up the ability to access and manage game libraries from different PCs. When streaming, one PC can be designated for gaming exclusively while the other can be the streaming PC. This saves on performance hitches as each can independently use resources on specific tasks. Intel claims that Thunderbolt Share minimizes the latency between gameplay and streaming while using the original resolution and colour depth.

Thunderbolt Share begins shipping in 2024 with select PCs and accessories featuring Thunderbolt 4 and Thunderbolt 5 ports. More information can be found on Intel’s website.