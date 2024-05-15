Tesla Launches Powerwall 3 in Canada

Tesla announced the launch of its Powerwall 3 home energy storage system in Canada on Wednesday (via Tesla North).

The Powerwall 3 is designed to detect power outages and recharge using either solar energy or the local grid, ensuring you stay online. It stores clean energy produced by solar systems for use at night or when solar power isn’t available. Users can manage their energy storage remotely via the Tesla app for added convenience and control.

Customers interested in the Powerwall 3 can submit a request and a Tesla Certified Installer will follow up with pricing information and next steps. The cost for a single Powerwall 3 unit is $10,794 CAD. A two-unit system is priced at $21,588 CAD, while a three-unit system costs $32,382 CAD.

Each system also requires a Gateway, which costs $1,165 CAD. These prices do not include taxes, delivery, installation, or other fees. The final cost will be provided by the Certified Installer. These systems aren’t exactly cheap, but integrate nicely and can be managed seamlessly from the Tesla mobile app.

Tesla emphasized the benefits of the Powerwall for areas frequently affected by power outages due to storms or other weather-related events, ensuring uninterrupted power supply for families. Your neighbours are going to hate you when they see your lights are still online during a lengthy power outage.

In February, Tesla celebrated the installation of its 600,000th total Powerwall installation in the U.S.

Key benefits of the Powerwall 3 outlined in an email to Tesla customers in Canada mentioned:

Enhanced Efficiency and Reliability: Ensures continuous power supply and potential savings on electricity bills.

Each unit has increased power capacity to supply the entire home during outages.

Optimizes stored energy to charge electric vehicles using solar power.

Features a compact design and integrated solar inverter for fast installation and minimal space requirements.

Converts more solar energy into stored electricity, providing savings even when the grid is down.

Built to withstand severe weather, extreme cold, and flooding, offering reliable backup protection during emergencies.

Submitting a request allows Tesla to share the customer’s contact information with a local certified installer to start the purchase and installation process.