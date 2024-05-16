Best Apple Pencil USB-C Deal We’ve Ever Seen: 46% Off

Alright folks time to buckle up and head over to your local Costco if you’re looking for an Apple Pencil.

Last fall a cheaper USB-C Apple Pencil was launched at $109, that lacked pressure sensitivity, wireless pairing and charging (like Apple Pencil 2) and double-tap to change tools.

This Apple Pencil USB-C was geared towards iPad 10 users to let them charge their pencil without an adapter (since the original Apple Pencil only recharged via Lightning).

The following iPads support this USB-C Apple Pencil:

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd to 6th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st to 4th generation)

iPad Air (4th and 5th generation)

iPad (10th generation)

iPad mini (6th generation)

Some Costco retail locations have slashed the price of the Apple Pencil USB-C down to $58.99, saving you 46% off retail. That’s an unreal price for a brand new Apple Pencil, cheaper than Facebook Marketplace.

According to RFD, the regular price for this Apple Pencil shows $69 at Costco, which in itself is a deal, but $58.99 is even better. Just call your local store and ask if item #1749855 is in stock or not. This looks to be an unannounced sale and is worth jumping on if you need a basic Apple Pencil for your iPad.

People are saying this discounted price is showing up in B.C. and Ontario Costco warehouses, so the pricing looks like it’s coast-to-coast. Good luck, deal hunters!

Apple recently launched an all-new Apple Pencil Pro priced at $169.