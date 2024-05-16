Best Apple Pencil USB-C Deal We’ve Ever Seen: 46% Off

IIC Deals
3 seconds ago

Alright folks time to buckle up and head over to your local Costco if you’re looking for an Apple Pencil.

Last fall a cheaper USB-C Apple Pencil was launched at $109, that lacked pressure sensitivity, wireless pairing and charging (like Apple Pencil 2) and double-tap to change tools.

This Apple Pencil USB-C was geared towards iPad 10 users to let them charge their pencil without an adapter (since the original Apple Pencil only recharged via Lightning).

The following iPads support this USB-C Apple Pencil:

  • iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd to 6th generation)
  • iPad Pro 11-inch (1st to 4th generation)
  • iPad Air (4th and 5th generation)
  • iPad (10th generation)
  • iPad mini (6th generation)

Some Costco retail locations have slashed the price of the Apple Pencil USB-C down to $58.99, saving you 46% off retail. That’s an unreal price for a brand new Apple Pencil, cheaper than Facebook Marketplace.

According to RFD, the regular price for this Apple Pencil shows $69 at Costco, which in itself is a deal, but $58.99 is even better. Just call your local store and ask if item #1749855 is in stock or not. This looks to be an unannounced sale and is worth jumping on if you need a basic Apple Pencil for your iPad.

People are saying this discounted price is showing up in B.C. and Ontario Costco warehouses, so the pricing looks like it’s coast-to-coast. Good luck, deal hunters!

Apple recently launched an all-new Apple Pencil Pro priced at $169.

P.S. Help support us and independent media here: Buy us a beer, Buy us a coffee, or use our Amazon link to shop.

Other articles in the category: Deals

iPad 9 Cellular Slashed to $341 After Coupon, Save 46%

If you’re looking for a basic iPad, Apple’s 9th-generation—the LTE cellular version—has been slashed significantly over at Walmart.ca. Remaining stock of the 64GB iPad 9 LTE still sells for $629 at authorized retailers such as Best Buy. But right now Walmart.ca has this tablet discounted to $378.98, with coupon code TECH10 taking it down even...
IIC Deals
11 mins ago
planhub

Here are Rogers, Telus, Bell Cellphone Plan Changes from May 15

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, May 15, 2024. Bell Noticeable price changes: Sale on :...
IIC Deals
20 hours ago

Save on Bluetti Power Stations: Up to 35% Off for Deal of the Day

Amazon Canada has slashed the price of Bluetti power stations as part of its Deal of the Day promotion, offering up to 35% off and savings of up to $800. Bluetti offers portable power for your camping trips and more, with support for solar panel add-ons, depending on product. Check out what’s on sale right...
IIC Deals
1 day ago