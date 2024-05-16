Best Apple Pencil USB-C Deal We’ve Ever Seen: 46% Off
Alright folks time to buckle up and head over to your local Costco if you’re looking for an Apple Pencil.
Last fall a cheaper USB-C Apple Pencil was launched at $109, that lacked pressure sensitivity, wireless pairing and charging (like Apple Pencil 2) and double-tap to change tools.
This Apple Pencil USB-C was geared towards iPad 10 users to let them charge their pencil without an adapter (since the original Apple Pencil only recharged via Lightning).
The following iPads support this USB-C Apple Pencil:
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd to 6th generation)
- iPad Pro 11-inch (1st to 4th generation)
- iPad Air (4th and 5th generation)
- iPad (10th generation)
- iPad mini (6th generation)
Some Costco retail locations have slashed the price of the Apple Pencil USB-C down to $58.99, saving you 46% off retail. That’s an unreal price for a brand new Apple Pencil, cheaper than Facebook Marketplace.
According to RFD, the regular price for this Apple Pencil shows $69 at Costco, which in itself is a deal, but $58.99 is even better. Just call your local store and ask if item #1749855 is in stock or not. This looks to be an unannounced sale and is worth jumping on if you need a basic Apple Pencil for your iPad.
People are saying this discounted price is showing up in B.C. and Ontario Costco warehouses, so the pricing looks like it’s coast-to-coast. Good luck, deal hunters!
Apple recently launched an all-new Apple Pencil Pro priced at $169.