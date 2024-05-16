New YouTube Initiative Boosts Access to Health Education in Canada

As online platforms become key sources of health information, YouTube Health is introducing new measures to enhance access to reliable health information for Canadians.

YouTube Health has been diligently working to facilitate easy access to authoritative health content on its platform. Several years ago, it introduced health source information panels and health content shelves to assist viewers in identifying and evaluating credible health information.

Expanding on these efforts, YouTube Health is now inviting applications from licensed Canadian healthcare professionals and organizations to qualify for its health product features.

This means licensed professionals will have their videos equipped with health source information panels, establishing them as trustworthy sources of health information. Furthermore, content from licensed healthcare providers will be prominently featured within health content shelves, ensuring visibility when users search for specific health topics.

This initiative aims to broaden the scope of YouTube’s health shelves, incorporating a diverse range of voices and perspectives from healthcare channels across Canada.

This expansion builds on YouTube Health’s collaborations with leading healthcare institutions in Canada, such as CAMH, UHN, and SickKids, among others.

Dr. Siobhan Deshauer, a physician and content creator, expresses enthusiasm for these new features, emphasizing the importance of accessible and accurate health information for Canadians.

To be eligible for inclusion, healthcare professionals must meet specific criteria, including licensing, adherence to information sharing standards, and a focus on health content. The application process ensures that channels align with credibility standards set by expert panels.