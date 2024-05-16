New YouTube Initiative Boosts Access to Health Education in Canada

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

As online platforms become key sources of health information, YouTube Health is introducing new measures to enhance access to reliable health information for Canadians.

YouTube Health

YouTube Health has been diligently working to facilitate easy access to authoritative health content on its platform. Several years ago, it introduced health source information panels and health content shelves to assist viewers in identifying and evaluating credible health information.

Expanding on these efforts, YouTube Health is now inviting applications from licensed Canadian healthcare professionals and organizations to qualify for its health product features.

This means licensed professionals will have their videos equipped with health source information panels, establishing them as trustworthy sources of health information. Furthermore, content from licensed healthcare providers will be prominently featured within health content shelves, ensuring visibility when users search for specific health topics.

This initiative aims to broaden the scope of YouTube’s health shelves, incorporating a diverse range of voices and perspectives from healthcare channels across Canada.

Dr mike evans

This expansion builds on YouTube Health’s collaborations with leading healthcare institutions in Canada, such as CAMH, UHN, and SickKids, among others.

Dr. Siobhan Deshauer, a physician and content creator, expresses enthusiasm for these new features, emphasizing the importance of accessible and accurate health information for Canadians.

To be eligible for inclusion, healthcare professionals must meet specific criteria, including licensing, adherence to information sharing standards, and a focus on health content. The application process ensures that channels align with credibility standards set by expert panels.

P.S. Help support us and independent media here: Buy us a beer, Buy us a coffee, or use our Amazon link to shop.

Other articles in the category: News

Meta Begins Testing New Web Experience for Threads

Meta has announced today that it has begun testing a new customizable web experience for Threads, resembling an early version of Tweetdeck. The new interface allows users to tailor their browsing experience to suit their needs. Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement naturally on Threads, of course. "Testing pinned columns on Threads for web,” he said...
Gary Ng
3 hours ago