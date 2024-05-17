2024 M4 13-inch iPad Pro Teardown Reveals Design Innovations [VIDEO]

Popular YouTube channel Phone Repair Guru has just released an in-depth teardown video of Apple’s latest 13-inch iPad Pro, which features the all-new M4 chip.

The 2024 13-inch iPad Pro s the thinnest device Apple has ever produced, measuring just 5.1 mm in thickness. One of the standout features highlighted in the teardown is the incorporation of graphite sheets and copper within the Apple logo.

These materials enhance thermal performance by nearly 20%, ensuring efficient heat management despite the device’s ultra-thin profile. The teardown also reveals several significant internal changes compared to previous models.

Notably, the second camera, which was a wide-angle lens, has been removed in this iteration. Additionally, the device now features an OLED display, offering superior color accuracy and contrast.

Here are some key points from the teardown video:

Enhanced Thermal Performance: The use of graphite sheets and copper improves thermal performance by nearly 20%, helping to keep the device cool during heavy use.

The use of graphite sheets and copper improves thermal performance by nearly 20%, helping to keep the device cool during heavy use. Ultra-Thin Design: At 5.1 mm, the new iPad Pro is Apple’s thinnest product, which poses challenges for repairability.

At 5.1 mm, the new iPad Pro is Apple’s thinnest product, which poses challenges for repairability. Repairability Concerns: The slim design makes the device difficult to open, requiring significant heat and suction to access internal components.

The slim design makes the device difficult to open, requiring significant heat and suction to access internal components. Removed Wide-Angle Camera: The new model does not include the wide-angle lens found in previous versions, simplifying the camera setup.

The new model does not include the wide-angle lens found in previous versions, simplifying the camera setup. Included Accessories: The iPad Pro comes with a 20W charger and a USB-C to USB-C braided cable, enhancing its connectivity and charging capabilities.

The iPad Pro comes with a 20W charger and a USB-C to USB-C braided cable, enhancing its connectivity and charging capabilities. Internal Components: The teardown provides a detailed look at the internal components, including the display connectors, microphone, and ambient light sensor.

The teardown provides a detailed look at the internal components, including the display connectors, microphone, and ambient light sensor. Magnet Array for Apple Pencil: The new magnet array improves the Apple Pencil’s attachment and includes a modular USB-C port, making replacements easier.

The new magnet array improves the Apple Pencil’s attachment and includes a modular USB-C port, making replacements easier. Battery Design: The iPad Pro houses a 3899 mAh battery that is remarkably thin, contributing to the device’s overall slim profile.

The iPad Pro houses a 3899 mAh battery that is remarkably thin, contributing to the device’s overall slim profile. Component Layout: The M4 chip is strategically placed above the Apple logo, which serves as a heat sink to dissipate heat effectively.

The M4 chip is strategically placed above the Apple logo, which serves as a heat sink to dissipate heat effectively. Camera Configuration: The front camera setup features a 12MP camera, an infrared camera, and a dot projector, while the rear camera setup is simplified with the removal of the wide-angle lens.

While the teardown showcases the impressive engineering behind the new iPad Pro, it also raises concerns about its repairability due to the ultra-thin design.

Check out the full teardown video below and let us know what you think in the comments.