2024 iPad Pro Benchmarks are Insane with M4

Yesterday afternoon Apple released its press embargo on the first iPad Pro reviews. The publishing date was unusually late but it looks like Apple was trying to avoid OpenAI’s special event.

Part of the reviews also revealed some first benchmarks for the latest version of Apple Silicon, found in the iPad Pro. The new M4 chip is a beast and Geekbench scores shared by Toms Guide reiterate just how blazing fast iPad Pros are compared to other tablets—and even top-tier laptops.

Looking at performance test results, the most expensive iPad Pro (1TB, 16GB RAM) saw a single-core score of 3692 and multi-core score of 14512, topping the 13-inch M3 MacBook Air and Dell XPS 16 (Intel Core Ultra 7) and the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop:

ipad pro benchmarks

Compared against rival tablets, the iPad Pro blows away the Google Pixel tablet (Tensor G2), Lenovo Tab Extreme and Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. It’s not even close. Only the M2 iPad Air is in second place with scores of 2594 and 10088 respectively.

ipad pro tablet benchmarksIt’s worth nothing these tests were done with the highest-spec iPad Pro sent by Apple to Toms Guide, that feature a full M4 chip with a 10-core GPU and a 10-core CPU, for the best performance. That’s right, you need to pay for the best M4 chip, only available for 512GB and 1TB configurations. Only these high-end versions can opt for the $150 nano-texture glass add-on.

The new iPad Pro models not only outperform other tablets but also outpace laptops like the 13-inch M3 MacBook Air and the Dell XPS 16, both of which are similarly priced or more expensive than the iPad Pro 2024.

The only thing hobbling the iPad Pro with M4 right now is iPadOS. Let’s hope Apple has some surprises up its sleeve at WWDC. The M4 iPad Pro should have an option to run macOS, otherwise it’s a total waste to have that much power to surf Facebook and watch Netflix.

