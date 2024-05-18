Apple Vision Pro Launch in Canada Now Confirmed, Says Report

Apple is set to expand the sale of its Vision Pro mixed-reality headset to international markets, including Canada, the UK, and Singapore, according to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Gurman confirmed on Friday, “Canada, UK, and Singapore are in as well for the first Apple Vision Pro expansion.”

Initially, there was doubt that Canada might be excluded from the first wave of the Vision Pro launch. However, it now appears that Canada will be part of this initial expansion after all.

Back in March, MacRumors discovered indications of the possible first wave launch countries based on 12 new languages added in the Virtual Keyboard code found in Vision Pro. These included English and French keyboards for Canada.

The Vision Pro, which integrates virtual content with real-world views, is Apple’s most significant and expensive product in years, priced at $3,499 USD. The international launch is a test of the device’s broader appeal—that is if you have a big enough wallet to stomach the expense.

Training sessions for employees from various international locations have already begun at Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California. These sessions, lasting up to four days, involve hundreds of staff from Apple stores worldwide.

In his initial report, Gurman listed countries including Germany, France, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and China as part of the first wave. He did leave room that he had initially mentioned Canada way back in a previous report. Now we have confirmation.

Retail store training is mirroring the approach used in the U.S., where customers receive detailed hands-on walkthroughs of the Vision Pro’s features.

The Vision Pro’s $3,499 USD price translates to roughly $4,700 CAD, and with taxes, the device’s cost in Canada could exceed $5,000 CAD, posing a challenge amid ongoing inflation. Groceries and mortgage payments or an Apple Vision Pro to watch movies on by yourself?