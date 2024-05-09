Marvel Studios to Bring ‘What If…? – An Immersive Story’ to Apple Vision Pro

Marvel Studios, in collaboration with ILM Immersive, is set to bring What If…? – An Immersive Story to Apple Vision Pro. It’ll be the first interactive Disney+ Original story to ever be released.

What If…? – An Immersive Story reimagines core moments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), placing Vision Pro users in the middle of it all. According to a press release, the Vision Pro exclusive experience will offer a “chance to dive into an immersive, narrative-driven and innovative story in mixed reality.” It’s said to be an hour-long mixed reality experience, acting as an offshoot of the animated What If…? series on Disney+.

Those who take part in the visual experience will “travel across realities” and come face to face with variants of many beloved characters from the MCU. Based on the previews and screenshots from Marvel studios, this includes The Watcher, the narrator and focal character of What If… Additionally, Wong, Thanos, Hela, and Red Guardian are also shown. Vision Pro owners will also “learn mystic arts” and harness the power of the Infinity Stones.

“As a kid, my favourite stories were about worlds beyond my own, advanced technologies, and heroes travelling across space and time. ‘What If…? – An Immersive Story’ is the next evolution in how we tell our stories, where fans across generations can experience them and live out the adventure alongside their favourite heroes,” said director and executive producer Dave Bushore. “This experience kicks the door open to the Marvel Universe, and it’s a glimpse of what I’ve been waiting for my whole life.”

It’s not yet known how many members of the What If…? cast will be involved in the experience. What If…? – An Immersive Story is written by David Dong and Phil McCarty. Emmy award-winning composer Laura Karpman put together the music for the experience.

It’s said that additional details about What If…? – An Immersive Story will be available “soon.”

Apple Vision Pro remains exclusive to the U.S. It’s not yet known when the $3,499 USD (around $4,714 CAD) headset will be making its way to Canada. However, some reports claim a release may be scheduled for later this year. Marvel fans in the Great White North will likely be holding out for a release so they can experience What If…? – An Immersive Story themselves.