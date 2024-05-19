iFixit Teardowns: M4 iPad Pro and Apple Pencil Pro [VIDEO]

A detailed teardown of Apple’s latest M4 iPad Pro by iFixit has revealed significant strides in the device’s repairability.

The disassembly of the 13-inch iPad Pro which also included dismantling the new Apple Pencil Pro, showcased Apple’s ongoing efforts to create more repair-friendly products.

The iPad Pro teardown began with heating the screen to loosen the glue once again, a necessary step to access the internal components. This process revealed a key improvement: the screen adhesive was easier to cut through, allowing quicker access to the interior.

One of the biggest changes is the easier battery removal process. Unlike previous models that required extensive disassembly, the new iPad Pro allows the battery to be removed without taking apart every major component. With the battery the most replaced part, this is a great win for repairability (if you’re a DIY person).

The teardown also showed off the iPad Pro’s new Ultra Retina panel, which utilizes an advanced OLED layering process. This offers a more modular and repairable design.

As for the latest version of Apple Silicon, the M4 chip, which leverages TSMC’s N3E 3nm process, access required digging through several glued parts, but showed some improvement in the overall design for easier repairs.

The Apple Pencil Pro teardown highlighted ongoing challenges with its repairability. The pencil’s internal components, including the battery, are glued and micro-welded, making it difficult to disassemble without damaging the device. It’s clear that the Apple Pencil Pro and other versions before it are just not meant to be repaired. I can’t believe it’s so jam-packed full of components. Poor guy cut himself dismantling the Apple Pencil.

iFixit says these changes in manufacturing are likely influenced by the growing Right to Repair movement and legislation, as well as Apple’s commitment to reducing its environmental impact. If people are able to repair devices on their own, that prolongs lifespan and reduces electronic waste in our landfills.

Check out the full video below: