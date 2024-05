Do you need more Apple AirTags in your life? This might be the time to jump on these trackers, as the 4-pack has just dropped to the lowest price ever on Amazon.ca.

After a special $10.80 off coupon as you can see in our screenshot below, the 4-pack of AirTags which normally costs $129 drops to $97.18. That’s saving you $31.82, or 25% off which is a great deal and the lowest price we’ve seen to date.

That sale price works out to $24.30 per AirTag before tax. Normally, a single AirTag costs $39 from Apple.ca.

AirTags are essential for keeping track of your keys, wallet, TV remotes, pets, kids and more.

This special coupon doesn’t look to last forever. Click here to jump on this AirTag 4-pack sale while it’s still available.