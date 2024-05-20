Microsoft Reveals New Copilot+PC Surface Laptops and AI Innovations at Build 2024

Today, Microsoft kicked off its annual Build conference in Seattle. As the tech giant begins a week of panel, keynotes and on-site demos, new Copilot+PC Surface devices as well as AI-powered innovations were revealed.

In a behind-closed-doors keynote, Microsoft officially announced the “next-generation of Windows AI PCs.” Copilot+PC will help make “the most powered Windows PC ever built.” With Copilot+PC being a new vertical for Microsoft’s AI venture, the company revealed its new Surface Laptop and Surface Laptop Pro, both powered by Copilot+PC.

The new Surface Laptop launches with 13.8 and 15-inch options, available in four different colours. The new laptop is said to be 86 percent faster than the Surface Laptop 5. Microsoft announced the new device features the longest battery life of a Surface. Competitive to the Surface Laptop 5 and M3 MacBook Air, the Copilot+PC Surface Laptop’s battery outlasts both, according to the company. Microsoft claims the new device features an all-day battery with 22 hours of video playback.

Microsoft also revealed the new Copilot+PC Surface Pro. The new 2-in-1 device is said to be 90 percent faster than the previous Surface Pro 9. It features WiFi 7, optional 5G and support for up to three displays. Surface Laptop Pro offers an stunning OLED display. Built into the bezel is a new quad HD front-facing camera. On the rear, Microsoft built in a camera with 4K video support. The mobile, detachable flex keyboard now offers brighter backlighting and a customizable haptic touchpad, designed for accessibility.

Copilot+PCs start at $999 USD (around $1,360 CAD). Preorders for the new devices start today and begin shipping on June 8 in Canada, the US, and other global markets.

Alongside Surface, Microsoft detailed its new Copilot+PC AI platform. The company is integrating its Copilot AI technology with Azure cloud in a brand new Copilot+PC category. Copilot+PC will feature a new system NPU with 40 trillion operations per second. The new NPUs also support 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Compared to traditional PCs, Microsoft states its new AI platform is 24 percent more efficient. Copilot+PC will be supported by partners like Intel, AMD, Qualcomm, Acer, HP, Samsung, and others. Copilot+PC will debut on SnapDragon X Elite chip, making it 58 percent faster than the M3 MacBook Air, Microsoft claims.

Using Copilot+PC lets users drag and drop information from one window to Copilot. From a question in a text box or get suggestions on places to dine. Users can also edit an app using Copilot without having to open an app. At launch, Copilot+PC is being natively integrated across Spotify, Disney+, Chrome, and more partnered apps. Adobe’s Photoshop, Light Room, and Photoshop Express are all available today. Other Adobe apps will be added down the road.

Copilot is also being integrated more into Microsoft’s gaming initiative. In a demo, Microsoft showed how Minecraft players can speak to Copilot as if it were a friend. Copilot is able to read the in-game screen and provide tips in real-time. A player could ask it questions like “How do I build a sword?” Copilot could react and assist in how to one. Later, as a Zombie approaches, Copilot gives audible tips to avoid the enemy. Xbox games like Microsoft Flight Simulator and Sea of Thieves running on Copilot+PC devices will also see new AI integrations.

Copilot+PC is also coming along with a brand new ‘Recall’ feature. While maintaining privacy, Microsoft designed Recall to naturally link together prior searches, queries, and other information. For example, if a team is collaborating on a project and certain files may have been misplaced. Using the Copilot search, a user could type a specific element from the project and pull it up. Additionally, using a timeline in Recall, users can pull information using only a time or date to pull information from an interaction with a coworker.

Recall is being used with safety and privacy measures. Microsoft confirms that information will only be stored and used on personal devices. Queries, search results, etc. won’t be pulled and stored by the company.

Stay tuned as we’ll have more news coming out of Microsoft Build 2024.