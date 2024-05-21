AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Max Sale Drops Prices by Up to 24%

Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) and AirPods Max are on sale right now, with a coupon discount taking them down to near historical lows on Amazon.ca.

AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe charging case are on sale for $278.99, but a $27.89 coupon applied takes it down to $251.79, saving you $78 or about 24% off. This is a decent price for AirPods Pro 2.

A similar coupon for the aging AirPods Max on sale for $657 takes an extra $64.91 off, down to $612.14 or about 21% off. Apple is expected to update the AirPods Max soon. If you can’t wait for a sale this might be the time to get a pair. White, Blue and Space Gray are available as of writing still. AirPods Pro Max can connect seamlessly to an Apple TV 4K thanks to iCloud. With Spatial Audio, you have an excellent movie experience at night without disturbing others.

With AirPods Max dropping down to near the sub $600 level, that nears the $599 price of the Sonos Ace headphones announced today and coming on June 5.

With Father’s Day coming up next month, these will make great gifts for dad.

