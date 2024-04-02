Low-Cost AirPods and New AirPods Max Rumoured to Release Late 2024

Apple is rumoured to be releasing a new lower-entry model of AirPods alongside a new version of its high-end AirPods Max later this year.

Analyst Jeff Pu, who regularly covers Apple’s supply chain claims both new audio devices can be expected in the latter portion of 2024, as reported by MacRumors. A research note with investment firm Haitong International Securities saw Pu state that supplier Foxconn has a subsidiary working on the low-cost AirPods.

Pu also claims that Foxconn is planning to ramp up the assembly of AirPods at a factory located in India during Q4 2024. During this quarter, Pu believes Apple will also release its new and updated version of the AirPods Max.

Last year, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claimed that Apple would be launching two fourth-gen AirPods in late 2024. Two models are claimed to be launching as a means of providing an entry-level option alongside a mid-priced model. However, it’s believed Apple will be ensuring both offer similar features and designs. This includes improved sound, an upgraded USB-C charging case, and a better fit for both models. However, Gurman claims that the mid-tier model will adopt noise cancellation and feature a speaker used for Find My tracking.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also gone on the record to predict an affordable pair of AirPods may ship in 2023.

It’s possible that the low-cost AirPods that Pu discusses in the research note may be the same entry-level model Gurman talked about. If so, it would align with Gurman’s claim that they’d launch around September or October of this year.

As for the new AirPods Max, it’s believed that the refresh will offer a USB-C charging port and new colour options. Outside of that, there’s no plan for a major overhaul of the high-end over-the-ear headphones this year.