Dyson Solarcycle Morph Floor Lamp Review

We’ve been testing the black Dyson Solarcycle Morph floor lamp for a few weeks, and it offers a blend of pretty cool light technology and sleek design.

The Dyson Solarcycle Morph features a minimalist design that integrates seamlessly into any living room decor. Ours came in a black finish allowing it to blend in rather than stand out. The lamp’s best feature is its flexible lighting, which adapts to various needs and settings.

Unboxing

The box for the Solarcyle Morph is huge, but this allows for a quick and simple set up. You just attach the main body of the lamp to the base, connect the power cord and you’re up and running. Next, you just need to follow the simple steps in the Dyson app to set up the lamp if you want features like pre-set modes and scheduling.

There’s a touch power button on top, plus slide touch controls for light brightness and colour temperature. Underneath, there are three physical buttons for auto-adjusting brightness (based on your background lighting conditions), a movement sensor button (turns off light if no movement is detected for 5 minutes) and a re-syncing with local daylight button (based on your location set in the Dyson app). You can also disable/enable Bluetooth by pressing and holding the movement sensor button.

One of the most impressive features is the ambient light mode. The lamp’s optical head can dock magnetically into the stem, activating an orange-filtered glow that radiates through the perforated stem. This setting is perfect for evening relaxation, providing a soft, flicker-free light that mimics candlelight and reduces blue light exposure.

The built-in motion sensor adds convenience by automatically turning the lamp on when movement is detected and off when the room is vacant, thereby conserving energy. For those using the lamp in a bedroom, the wake-up mode can be particularly useful. It gradually increases brightness to simulate a natural sunrise, which can be helpful during dark mornings, making the transition to wakefulness smoother.

The lamp is controlled via Bluetooth through the MyDyson app. While it lacks Wi-Fi connectivity, which limits remote control capabilities, users can integrate it with a Wi-Fi smart plug for similar functionality. The app allows customization of light settings, including brightness, colour temperature, and scheduling.

The lamp uses a unique algorithm to adjust its brightness and colour temperature based on local daylight. Dyson says this feature helps maintain your body’s natural circadian rhythm by syncing the light to the time of day, reducing blue light exposure in the evenings and mornings.

Also, Dyson’s heat pipe technology efficiently dissipates heat away from the LEDs, ensuring consistent light quality for up to 60 years. This feature eliminates the need for bulb replacements for up to 180,000 hours of use. We did find the upper arm did get quite warm after the light was on for a while.

The Age Adjust feature personalizes light settings based on the user’s age, providing optimal brightness and colour temperature to reduce eye strain and enhance visual comfort.

The precision mode offers a colour rendering index (CRI) of 90 or higher, making it ideal for tasks that require accurate colour representation. This mode is beneficial for activities like reading, crafting, or any detailed work.

The lamp includes a USB-C charging port, which makes it convenient to charge your iPhone or other devices.

The Dyson Solarcycle Morph is designed to be highly energy-efficient. In addition to its motion sensor, the lamp’s daylight tracking and adaptive lighting help reduce unnecessary energy use. The magnetic docking mechanism is not only functional but also satisfying to use, contributing to the lamp’s overall efficiency.

Dyson says the Solarcycle Morph will get better over time as updates are automatically installed, with software coming through the Dyson app. There is also an option to disable automatic updates.

The MyDyson app has the following included modes for the Solarcycle Morph: Synchronized, Study, Relax, and Precision. You can add your own custom modes which let you customize brightness and colour temperature. The app is super simple to use.

Now, while the Dyson Solarcycle Morph can act as a task light, reading light and ambient light, its price tag is a staggering $1,199.99 CAD. There’s no question this premium pricing you would expect from a Dyson-engineered product.

While there are less expensive floor lamps available, the quality, durability, and innovative features of the Dyson Solarcycle Morph with its highly adjustable colour temperature and auto pre-sets might justify the price tag for die-hard fans of the company.

Ultimately, you need to decide whether you want a cool Dyson lamp or something else for $1,200. The tech is no doubt impressive and for those seeking an all-in-one lighting solution in a floor lamp, this is one to consider if your wallet can handle it. It’s also “wife-approved” if that matters.