Dyson Launching WashG1, its First Dedicated Floor Washing Machine

Dyson has unveiled its brand new WashG1, the innovative company’s first dedicated floor washing machine. The Dyson WashG1 launches in Canada for $899,99.

Dyson WashG1 is a compact, streamlined cleaning device that uses wet mop technology on spills and other messes. From pet footprints to spille pasta, cereal, or even coffee, the WashG1 can tackle it. Dyson has engineered the WashG1 to work on ceramic floors, tiles, and hardwood. It’s developed to cover flooring of up to 290 square meters.

From its design, the Dyson WashG1 takes a lot of inspiration from the Omni-Glide vacuum or the V15s Detect Submarine. The dedicated floor washing machine features two counterrotating felt-covered rollers, featuring high-density microfibres. The front roller is used to regulate and evenly distribute clean water and solution while also picking up wet spills. The back roller is primarily used to polish the floor post-clean, leaving the area streak-free. Both rollers counter spin to maximize efficiency and remove spills.

To assist with cleaning and the removal of dirt, Dyson has built two water tanks into the core stem of the unit. On the top is a one-litre clean water tank where users can also add their cleaning solution of choice. In a behind-closed-doors briefing, Dyson’s engineers told me that solutions like bleach or harsh chemicals are not advisable as they may damage the unit. Once water is dispersed on the ground, the unit picks up the dirty water and mess back up. It is then emptied into the bottom 0.8-litra dirty water tank. Both tanks are removable and can be refilled or emptied with relative ease, says Dyson.

As for minor solids, the Dyson WashG1 can pick up things like pasta noodles, pieces of cereal, etc. However, the unit isn’t able to replace a traditional vacuum from Dyson or any competitor. The WashG1 doesn’t have a standard suction mode. Instead, its rollers can gather solids, separate them from the dirty water, and leave them in a removable tray located at its base.

Dyson has also ensured the WashG1 can be cleaned and offers several options to maintain sanitation. The rollers can be removed and washed as needed. The tray located at the bottom can also be removed and cleaned by hand. Plus, both water tanks are primed to be cleaned when needed.

Dyson’s WashG1 also features a series of modes. On the LCD display located on the handle, users can swap between ‘ Mode,’ ‘ Mode,’ and ‘Boost Max Mode.’ These are all available per the needs of the user depending on the mess. For days when a deep clean may not be necessary, Dyson did build a self-clean system into the WashG1. When on its charging dock, the dedicated floor washing machine saturates both rollers with clean water on the highest boost setting and flushes the system.

The Dyson WashG1 will be made available for $899.99 and is launching in Canada “later this year.”