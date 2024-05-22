Apple Launches New Education Store Shopping Experience

Apple Canada has launched an all-new shopping experience for its Education Online Store today.

The company says the update now makes it easier for customers to see their Education Savings, indicated by symbols to let you know which products are eligible for education pricing, according to an email received by iPhone in Canada.

All items listed in the Education Online Store that are eligible for savings, will show a graduation cap icon. This means you can save a few bucks compared to regular retail pricing. Education Savings are also noted for each item when listed in your cart during the checkout process.

Previously, education pricing was just listed at discounted prices, but now it’s obvious to see what’s eligible. Apple still doesn’t show you the difference in pricing compared to regular pricing, only letting you know that there are education savings applied. So you may have to still compare regular pricing to education pricing on the main website.

Education discounts are available to current and newly accepted university students and their parents, as well as faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers at all levels.

As for eligible products that will show Education Savings? Apple says the following apply:

Click here to check out Apple Canada’s Education Online Store.