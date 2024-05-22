Microsoft’s First Major Step into Integrating Copilot into Xbox

This week, Microsoft revealed its new Copilot+ PC platform, launching on the new Surface Laptop and Surface Pro devices next month. During the company’s behind-closed-doors keynote during Microsoft Build 2024, the company touched on the first major AI integration into the Xbox ecosystem.

In a brief on-stage demo, attendees were shown a prerecorded demonstration of how Copilot+ is being integrated into Minecraft. During the 45-second video, a “novice” player is shown speaking to Copilot. The player goes on to ask the AI assistant, “How do I craft a sword?” In real-time, Copilot is shown to scour the player’s inventory and chest, looking for the required materials to build one. It also responds using natural, conversational language, interacting with the player and providing tips.

Moments later, a Zombie unexpectedly sneaks up behind the player. Afraid and overwhelmed, the player asks the AI what it is. Copilot responds quickly and provides tips on what to do in the situation. It recommends the player either run or build a vertical tower to get away from the Zombie. The player opts to run into a nearby cave, where Copilot assures him that they’re safe..for now. This same demo was shown a second time to during the company’s public keynote presentation on May 21.

This was the first notable look at how Microsoft looks to fold AI tools into Xbox and its first-party games. Following up on the demo, Microsoft Build attendees were shown a short scissor reel where both Sea of Thieves and Microsoft Flight Simulator supported Copilot features. In the case of Rare’s pirate-themed Sea of Thieves, players could ask Copilot “How to use your Compass” or “How to follow riddles.” In Microsoft Flight Simulator, players can be given tips about reaching their next destination. This includes Copilot highlighting “Nearby Points of Interest” and telling players where the nearest airport is.

Microsoft’s Corporate VP Pete Kyriacou explains that Xbox game developers can leverage AI using the device’s NPU “while leaving 100% of the resource on the GPU available for the gaming experience.” While reluctant to comment on third-party game developers looking to leverage this technology Kyriacou continues, “Plenty of other [non-gaming] developers want to get on the NPU.” Announced at Build, Microsoft revealed partners like Adobe, CapCut, Disney+, etc., are jumping on board.

Microsoft aims to break through the veil of having Copilot a “Microsoft” platform and make it an “Xbox” one as well. As of now, there’s no telling how quickly Microsoft will look to integrate Copilot+ into its first-party game library on supported PCs. From what’s been shown the AI support could be a new avenue for players to gain access to guides and tips without having to pull up a YouTube video or pull up a browser for a written guide. Of course, this could be a scary future for many content creators and game guide writers. That being said, this was clearly a very early look. The future in which players rely on Copilot to assist with in-game solutions and walkthroughs is still a ways away.

