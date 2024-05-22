Spotify Introduces its Own Unique Font ‘Spotify Mix’

Spotify has today introduced a new, bespoke typeface called Spotify Mix, which will replace the current font used in its in-app and desktop experiences.

Spotify Mix is a custom-designed variable font created exclusively for Spotify. It merges elements from various font styles to reflect the evolving nature of audio culture.

The result is a sans-serif typeface that combines classic and contemporary styles, featuring a mix of sharp angles and smooth curves to create a distinctive look. The design subtly incorporates shapes reminiscent of sound waves, giving it a rhythmic feel that resonates with Spotify’s audio-centric brand.

Rasmus Wängelin, Global Head of Brand Design at Spotify, explains that the creation of Spotify Mix was a collaborative effort with Berlin-based foundry Dinamo Typefaces.

The foundry was chosen for its deep understanding of music, art, and fashion, and its ability to translate these elements into digital culture visually. The goal was to break free from traditional typographic constraints and develop a typeface that mirrors the vibrancy of Spotify’s community.

The new typeface will be utilized across various aspects of the platform, from playlists to marketing campaigns, enhancing the overall user experience. It will also be prominently featured in Spotify’s marketing efforts and events, including the upcoming Spotify Beach at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity starting on June 17.

Users will start seeing Spotify Mix integrated into their Spotify experience beginning today, with a complete rollout expected over the next few weeks.