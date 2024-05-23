Apple Watch Series 8 on Sale, Drops to $299

Apple Watch Series 8 is on sale again, this time dropping down to a starting price of $299.

The sale is available from The Source, offering discounts of up to 44% off entry aluminium case Apple Watch Series 8 Wi-Fi versions. Check out the prices below:

Apple Watch Series 9 starts at $549, so this is a great deal for the Series 8, which is relatively the same.

Series 8 launched back in 2022 and allows you to take an ECG, plus has a temperature sensor for cycle tracking and blood oxygen sensor. Compared to last year’s Series 9, not much has changed aside from the latter getting an S9 chip upgrade and a Double Tap gesture feature.

It’s clear the best time to buy an Apple Watch is to wait a couple of years. With Father’s Day around the corner, this might be the time to jump on an Apple Watch.