iFixit Ends Samsung Partnership Citing Repair Accessibility Issues

iFixit has today announced it will be ending its partnership with Samsung next month, noting that the South Korean company’s approach to repairability does not align with its mission.

Around two years ago, iFixit established the Samsung Repair Hub to create a robust and repair-friendly ecosystem. This effort was aimed at ensuring Galaxy devices could be easily repaired, extending their lifespan and reducing electronic waste.

One of the primary issues was the difficulty in obtaining parts at reasonable prices and in sufficient quantities to support local repair shops. Additionally, the design of Samsung’s Galaxy devices, which often involved components being glued together, required iFixit to sell batteries and screens in pre-glued bundles, further increasing the cost.

Starting in June 2024, iFixit will no longer serve as Samsung’s designated third-party distributor for parts and tools.

iFixit will, however, continue to sell parts and repair kits for Samsung devices, sourcing original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts when available and clearly labeling whether parts are original or aftermarket. This approach mirrors iFixit’s strategy for Apple repair parts.

This announcement comes in the context of recent reports highlighting restrictive practices in Samsung’s contracts with independent repair shops

As reported by The 404 Media, Samsung requires these shops to provide detailed customer information, including names, contact details, phone identifiers, and specific complaints, in exchange for repair parts. Moreover, the contracts stipulate that independent shops must disassemble devices repaired with aftermarket parts and notify Samsung of such instances.

The implications of these practices are significant, particularly in light of new right-to-repair legislation in states like New York, Minnesota, and California, which will take effect this year. These laws aim to prevent manufacturers from imposing such restrictive conditions on consumers and repair shops.

Under this legislation, manufacturers like Samsung would no longer be able to require consumers or repair shops to sign restrictive contracts to obtain repair parts.